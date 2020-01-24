PAXEX (PAXEX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12.00

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. PAXEX has a total market capitalization of $4,421.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAXEX has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005718 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000090 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 48.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

