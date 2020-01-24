Paxos Standard (PAX) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $210.50 million and $353.70 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00012080 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, SouthXchange, BCEX and OKCoin. During the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 39.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard (CRYPTO:PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 209,454,069 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,453,969 tokens. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GBX Digital Asset Exchange, CoinBene, P2PB2B, TOKOK, BCEX, C2CX, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, Crex24, MXC, BigONE, Coinall, HitBTC, Bittrex, CoinPlace, BitMart, BitMax, ZB.COM, WazirX, Bitfinex, FCoin, SouthXchange, Bit-Z, DDEX, Iquant, Bitrue, CoinEx, KuCoin, Coinsuper, Coinbit, Gate.io, ABCC, OKEx, Binance, BW.com, Kyber Network, Hotbit, DigiFinex and OKCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

