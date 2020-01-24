Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, ZB.COM and DOBI trade. Paxos Standard Token has a total market capitalization of $237.38 million and approximately $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Paxos Standard Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $257.24 or 0.03094254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00200549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00123639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token was first traded on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq. Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Gate.io and DOBI trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.