Payfair Reaches Market Capitalization of $9,828.00 (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Payfair has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Payfair has a total market cap of $9,828.00 and approximately $523.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Payfair token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.82 or 0.03094962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012016 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00200690 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00123637 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Payfair Profile

Payfair’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Payfair’s official website is payfair.io.

Payfair Token Trading

Payfair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

