Paypex (PAYX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.70 Million

Paypex (CURRENCY:PAYX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Paypex token can now be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000292 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and Token Store. Paypex has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $32,125.00 worth of Paypex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Paypex has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $274.90 or 0.03233644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00203868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029537 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00125296 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Paypex Token Profile

Paypex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,428,768 tokens. Paypex’s official Twitter account is @paypex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Paypex is /r/paypex. Paypex’s official website is paypex.org.

Buying and Selling Paypex

Paypex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paypex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paypex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paypex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

