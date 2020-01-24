PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $7.43 Per Share

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for PBF Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $7.43 for the year. Scotiabank also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Shares of PBF opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $37.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 362.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $163,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,058,181 shares of company stock worth $94,124,536. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

