PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of PBF Logistics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for PBF Logistics’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PBFX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

PBFX opened at $21.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93. PBF Logistics has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 65.51% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PBF Logistics by 49.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 71.0% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 120,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 50,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the second quarter worth about $54,080,000. Institutional investors own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.