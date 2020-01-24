PCHAIN Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $28,962.00 (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $28,962.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PCHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bibox, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.70 or 0.05589978 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026799 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00127762 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019814 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00033850 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002414 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002691 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,915,836 tokens. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org.

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Hotbit, DEx.top, DDEX, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

