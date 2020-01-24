PCSB Financial Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:PCSB)

PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

PCSB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

Shares of PCSB stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $349.35 million, a PE ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. PCSB Financial has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $20.88.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 3.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PCSB Financial will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCSB. ValuEngine raised PCSB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut PCSB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut PCSB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.