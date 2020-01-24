PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Craig Hallum raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $556.10 million, a PE ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 1.30. PDF Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $17.71.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.53 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. PDF Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 164.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,937 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 15.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

