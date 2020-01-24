Pearson (LON:PSON) PT Lowered to GBX 500 at Deutsche Bank

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 960 ($12.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 860 ($11.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 629.82 ($8.28).

Get Pearson alerts:

PSON traded up GBX 7.60 ($0.10) on Friday, hitting GBX 589.20 ($7.75). 1,235,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a PE ratio of 10.23. Pearson has a twelve month low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 955 ($12.56). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 631.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 738.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.