Peel Hunt Reaffirms Sell Rating for Just Eat (LON:JE)

Just Eat (LON:JE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 520 ($6.84) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 39.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.84) target price on shares of Just Eat in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Just Eat from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Just Eat from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 768 ($10.10).

Get Just Eat alerts:

Shares of LON:JE traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 865.60 ($11.39). 1,774,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,730,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.24. Just Eat has a 52-week low of GBX 574.40 ($7.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,150 ($107.21). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 836.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 738.32.

Just Eat Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.