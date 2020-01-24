PeepCoin (PCN) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. PeepCoin has a market capitalization of $221,267.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PeepCoin has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PeepCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, C-Patex, Bleutrade and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001901 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000439 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PeepCoin Profile

PCN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 123,491,532,110 coins and its circulating supply is 84,291,532,110 coins. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin.

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, TradeOgre, C-Patex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

