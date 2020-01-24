Peercoin (PPC) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $4.96 million and $30,937.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002259 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu and Trade By Trade. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,941,103 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Poloniex, Bitsane, Trade By Trade, BX Thailand, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, CoinEgg, YoBit, HitBTC, Livecoin, WEX, Bittylicious and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

