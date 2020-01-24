Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,010 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 2.0% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,731,000 after buying an additional 65,684,679 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $927,935,000 after buying an additional 76,061 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 25.5% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,723,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $937,569,000 after buying an additional 1,365,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $797,793,000 after buying an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.96. 1,045,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,938,183. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $256.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.31.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.