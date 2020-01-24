PENG (PENG) Price Reaches $0.0000

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded down 32.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, PENG has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. PENG has a market cap of $114,329.00 and approximately $36.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PENG coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PENG alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.57 or 0.03153503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00201692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00124726 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PENG Profile

PENG’s total supply is 10,180,165,862 coins and its circulating supply is 6,859,037,460 coins. The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

