Peony Reaches Market Cap of $70,737.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded up 22.4% against the dollar. One Peony coin can now be purchased for about $0.0368 or 0.00000442 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Peony has a total market cap of $70,737.00 and $546.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 2,043,537 coins and its circulating supply is 1,923,709 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

