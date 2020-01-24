PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (OTCMKTS:PBCO) Releases Earnings Results

PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (OTCMKTS:PBCO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter.

PEOPLES BK COMM/SH stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.60. 2,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74. PEOPLES BK COMM/SH has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.48.

PEOPLES BK COMM/SH Company Profile

People's Bank of Commerce provides banking services to businesses and individuals primarily in Southern Oregon. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's personal loans consist of home equity loans and credit lines; consumer loans and credit lines comprising auto, recreational vehicle, boat, personal line of credit, and savings secured loans; and home lot and construction loans.

