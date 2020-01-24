Pepe Cash Market Cap Achieves $3.53 Million (PEPECASH)

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, Pepe Cash has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Pepe Cash has a total market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $4,653.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepe Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Zaif and Tux Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.35 or 0.03095261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011996 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00201572 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00123885 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pepe Cash Token Profile

Pepe Cash’s genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 tokens. The Reddit community for Pepe Cash is /r/pepetraders. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pepe Cash’s official website is rarepepedirectory.com.

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange and Zaif. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepe Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

