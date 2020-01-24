PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.5% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $45,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after buying an additional 1,413,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after buying an additional 890,014 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,480,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,829,000 after buying an additional 593,811 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,678,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,520,000 after buying an additional 112,107 shares during the period. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 4,749,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,258,000 after buying an additional 196,363 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $143.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.00 and a twelve month high of $143.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.43 and a 200 day moving average of $134.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

