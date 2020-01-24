PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Increased by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $7,685,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 190,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.90. 1,058,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,793,436. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $199.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.00 and a 1-year high of $143.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

