Perennial Advisors LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,895 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.6% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,867,000 after purchasing an additional 299,499 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 16.0% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 231,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 31,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,081,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,692,901. The company has a market capitalization of $208.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.88. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

