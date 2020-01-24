Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Position Reduced by Falcon Point Capital LLC

Falcon Point Capital LLC lessened its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,718 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 84,644 shares during the period. Perficient comprises approximately 2.9% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Falcon Point Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Perficient worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,456,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter worth about $663,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Perficient by 9,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $698,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $343,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,732.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,930. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PRFT. ValuEngine lowered Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

PRFT stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Perficient had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $144.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

