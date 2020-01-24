PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.30 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000. Apple makes up 1.2% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.9% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 546,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $108,117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 6.9% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 106,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.5% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura lifted their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Apple from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.08.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $319.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,399.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.74 and a fifty-two week high of $319.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.97 and a 200-day moving average of $242.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

