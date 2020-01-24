Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $38.05. The firm has a market cap of $223.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

