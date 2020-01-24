Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.30 Billion

Equities analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report $27.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.02 billion. Phillips 66 posted sales of $29.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year sales of $107.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.97 billion to $110.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $121.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $109.31 billion to $141.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $102.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $80.24 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.51.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,558 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5,197.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,222,000 after acquiring an additional 750,499 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,594,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 864,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,871,000 after acquiring an additional 247,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,891,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

