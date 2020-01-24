Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.93 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 51.83%. On average, analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PSXP opened at $61.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.95. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52-week low of $47.34 and a 52-week high of $65.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 86.50%.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.17 per share, with a total value of $101,958.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,648.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

