Phillips 66 (PSX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Phillips 66 to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $102.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.51. The company has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $80.24 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

