Phore Market Capitalization Hits $1.41 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, Phore has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $19.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00000854 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Nanex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007255 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000097 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000150 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000181 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 19,886,347 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Phore is phore.io. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Nanex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

