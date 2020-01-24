Photon One Day Volume Reaches $27.00 (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Photon has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. One Photon coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. Photon has a market capitalization of $120,931.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Photon alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,304.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.02 or 0.01901587 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.02 or 0.03694542 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00632969 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00711478 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00099053 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010895 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00029067 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00567495 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Photon Profile

Photon (PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 32,296,571,650 coins. The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin.

Photon Coin Trading

Photon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Photon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Photon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.