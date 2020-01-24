Photon (PHO) Price Down 21.9% Over Last Week

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Photon coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. Over the last week, Photon has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. Photon has a market cap of $120,388.00 and $1.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,314.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.96 or 0.01924403 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.23 or 0.03695644 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00639937 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.07 or 0.00722526 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00100116 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010984 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029948 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00577139 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Photon Profile

Photon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 32,307,221,286 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin. Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com.

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

