Pillar Market Cap Tops $5.02 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Pillar has a market capitalization of $5.02 million and approximately $2,272.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pillar has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pillar’s launch date was June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io.

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

