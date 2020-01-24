Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 5,805 Shares

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $64,203.30. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,931 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $86,844.45.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,757 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $160,261.02.

On Friday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,104 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $12,022.56.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,727 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $191,451.60.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,584 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $144,533.76.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,768 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $103,638.48.

On Monday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 28,432 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $299,388.96.

On Monday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,659 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $59,193.14.

Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.07. The company had a trading volume of 65,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,825. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Floating Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 40,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

