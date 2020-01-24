Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Raymond James

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.19% from the stock’s current price.

PXD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Howard Weil began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.73.

NYSE:PXD traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.67. 7,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $114.79 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Insiders have sold a total of 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Jennison Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 379,970 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $46,220,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the period. KBC Group raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group now owns 38,329 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $2,256,000. Janus Capital Management grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75.4% in the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 34,366 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servico Internacionais acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $4,325,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

