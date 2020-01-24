Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 2.3% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,201,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after buying an additional 25,301 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen set a $180.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.42.

NYSE HON traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,716,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.93 and a 200 day moving average of $172.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $138.87 and a one year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

