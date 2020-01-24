Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Buys 198 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 2.1% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 26,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $8.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $536.85. The stock had a trading volume of 58,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,264. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $508.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.95. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.80 and a 52-week high of $544.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total value of $1,961,385.20. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.80.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.