Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Buys 633 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 3.3% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,586,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,978,000 after acquiring an additional 318,660 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,536,000 after acquiring an additional 395,849 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Accenture by 9.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,463,000 after purchasing an additional 323,753 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 1.1% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,008,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $555,938,000 after purchasing an additional 32,880 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 5.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,159,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,381,000 after purchasing an additional 116,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE ACN traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.57. 2,187,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $133.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $148.67 and a fifty-two week high of $213.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.36.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total transaction of $860,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,008,319.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,933,170. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.