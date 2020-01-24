Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Invests $1.79 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,790 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,340,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,276,030. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.67 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $215.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

