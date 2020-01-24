Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Purchases 1,387 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $432.63. 86,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $281.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $401.14 and its 200-day moving average is $384.63.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 53.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.91.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

