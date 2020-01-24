Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Purchases 4,177 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.9% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.83. 529,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,753,971. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average of $56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $154,232.00. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $1,007,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

