Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Renasant in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RNST. ValuEngine raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $34.80 on Friday. Renasant has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $86,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,667.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,931,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,312,000 after purchasing an additional 424,447 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,319,000 after acquiring an additional 160,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,190,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth about $7,030,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

