Piper Sandler Comments on Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $29.26. The stock had a trading volume of 187,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.58.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 68,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

