Piper Sandler Comments on Pinnacle Financial Partners’ FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $5.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PNFP. ValuEngine upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

PNFP opened at $61.63 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.92%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $32,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 21,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $1,319,633.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 112,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,806,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,601 shares of company stock worth $2,213,944. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 529.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

