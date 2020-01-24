Piper Sandler Downgrades Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to Neutral

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $86.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $96.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lowered Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.94.

Shares of DFS opened at $85.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $64.86 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 861.1% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

