Piper Sandler Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.76.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.46 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 18.63%.

SFBS has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average of $34.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,053,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,642,000 after buying an additional 51,797 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 624,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,382,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 502,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,224,000 after buying an additional 24,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 35.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after buying an additional 70,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $7,409,000. Institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

