Piper Sandler Weighs in on ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of COP stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.64. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $71.01. The company has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,879,663,000 after buying an additional 3,103,095 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $82,616,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,235,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $469,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,667 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 90.5% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $149,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,511,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

