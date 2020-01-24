Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Cap Reaches $5.33 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $5.33 million and $27,300.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0373 or 0.00000438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $271.94 or 0.03197639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00202328 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029453 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00124555 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain’s genesis date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 143,083,728 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

