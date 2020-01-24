Pirl Price Hits $0.0066 on Major Exchanges (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $419,584.00 and approximately $6,698.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, Pirl has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pirl alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 63,553,995 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial.

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.