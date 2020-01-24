PIVX (PIVX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.89 Million

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00003289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Binance and Upbit. PIVX has a total market cap of $15.89 million and $472,476.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PIVX has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007595 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005589 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Binance, Coinbe, Coinroom, Bittrex, YoBit, Trade By Trade, Livecoin, Bisq, CryptoBridge, Crex24, Cryptopia and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

