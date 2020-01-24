PIXEL Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $284,719.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One PIXEL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. PIXEL has a market cap of $717,613.00 and $284,719.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,445.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.38 or 0.03778175 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00725660 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00016430 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000449 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL Token Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,369,472 tokens. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

